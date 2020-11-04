Kanye West Tweets ‘WELP’, Suggests Running For POTUS In 2024

Ever since he announced his nomination to participate in the Presidential Election on July 4 this year, rapper Kanye West has been making headlines. And now, as the elections are in the last leg of its run, he is once again in the news.

Yesterday, the rapper announced that he cast his vote for the first time. His latest tweet now suggests that he is out of the race and is open to run for POTUS in 2024.

Kanye West took to Twitter a couple of hours ago and tweeted very few words. His tweet on the social media platform read, “WELP KANYE 2024”

Reportedly, none of the early returns from the states he was eligible had him reaching even 0.5% of the vote. Kanye West picked up as much as 0.4% votes in Vermont, Utah, Oklahoma and Utah. He also reportedly earned as little as 0.2% in Colorado, Iowa and Louisiana.

Yesterday he tweeted that he voted for the first time in his life. His tweet read, “God is so good Smiling face with smiling eyes Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Besides this, he also shared a couple of other pictures and videos of him casting his vote. One of his tweets read, “KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ” Another read, “The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world”

Talking about Kanye West’s presidential election, the hip-hop rapper only got his name in a dozen states owing to him missing the deadlines or failing to amass sufficient valid signatures in others.

Talking about his campaign, Kanye West made headlines during one of the event in South Carolina in July. During this interaction, the rapper wore a bulletproof vest as outerwear making people question him. He also brought his personal life in front of the media when he railed against abortion.

He also recently made a high-profile appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, saying that God had called him to be “the leader of the free world,”

