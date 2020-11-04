Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die is amongst the highly-anticipated action films across the globe. Owing to the pandemic conditions, the film has witnessed several hurdles and as of now, it will be arriving in April 2021. The film also features Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and others in key roles.

Lashana who plays Nomi “00” agent in the film, recently touched the sentiments of Black lives. She said that she was in a search of a script where she will get a chance to represent the real-life of Blacks. And for the same, she is thankful to NTTD.

As per Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Lashana Lynch said, “A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That’s completely against what I stand for. I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real-life represented. In every project, I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic.”

Lashana Lynch even addressed the revolution in terms of men and women equality. “We’re moving away from toxic masculinity, and that’s happening because women are being open, demanding and vocal, and calling out misbehaviour as soon as we see it. As I have come more into myself, I have found ways to remain respectful of others but still true to myself. If something felt misrepresented or inaccurate – for example, the dynamic between a mother and her child, or the way we might wrap our hair to sleep at night… I had to learn to speak up. I’ve been cast to tell an authentic story, so that’s what I’m going to do,” the No Time To Die actress added.

Meanwhile, as per the recent reports, No Time To Die is a h*t property amongst the OTT platforms and as much as $800 million bid has been placed. As per THR, Apple has made an offer between $350 and $400 million. Reportedly, production company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) has incurred huge losses and therefore the decision of skipping theatrical release to arrive as soon as possible is in the talks.

