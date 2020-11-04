WWE: Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Hint At In-Ring RETURN, Fans React

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka Bella Twins has always carried that “I don’t give a f*ck attitude” and that’s the very reason, WWE arena loves them. It’s been quite a long time, the duo has been out of the action and currently embracing the parenthood. But guess what, there’s exciting news for fans and yes, it’s related to their pro-wrestling business.

First of all, let us clear that we aren’t spreading any rumours, rather highlighting Bella Twins‘ recent social media activity which hints at their possible return. It could be in a just few days or at Royal Rumble 2021, eventually, it all depends on the storyline approved or by Vince McMahon. Without beating around the bush, let’s get straight to the point.

As we all know, currently Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are rocking their Women’s Tag Team Champions title and seems like there’s no stopping to it. During the last episode of Monday Night Raw, the duo registered an impressive victory over Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke and successfully defended the titles. To celebrate their successful run, WWE posted Jax and Baszler’s picture which had a caption “Can anyone stop these 2?” And the most interesting part was Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s reaction to it.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who possess a single Twitter account of Bella Twins, reacted with raising hand emoji on WWE’s post. Well, we don’t have an inch of a doubt that the duo would put up an amazing face-off to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Let’s wait for the coming days and see how the storyline unfolds.

Check the tweet below:

Meanwhile, check out how fans of Bella Twins reacted:

“Sure… just depends on the script”

“would be more than happy to have you guys as champs and not them”

“Would be amazing! Miss you so so so much! #BellaArmy 4EVER!”

“YES !!! Missing you two in the ring SO Much Still have hope we will see you two together one day in the ring again for sure missing our #BrieMode & #FearlessNikki”

“I really want to see the bella twins become wwe women’s tag team champions”

What are your thoughts on Bella Twins’ reaction? Let us know through comments.

