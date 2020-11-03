One Direction fame Liam Payne shared that his three-year-old boy Bear loves to play dress-up all the time and that the toddler is never really in normal clothes.

Advertisement

“Bear has dressed up as Frankenstein, which was really cute. He plays dress-up all the time actually. He is never really in normal clothes. He has always got some sort of costume,” Liam shared while speaking during a live-stream question and answer session, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

Liam Payne added: “Today I think he’s a Gruffalo, which I think is cute, and he’s often Elsa (from ‘Frozen’). He loves to wear an Elsa dress.”

Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik recently welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Gigi Hadid. They even shared a picture of the family celebrating Halloween yesterday. Fans already can’t wait to witness the face of their lil. munchkin but it’s something that the couple has been teasing all of us with since a while.

Payne quipped that the group’s children could one day make a band of their own as musician Louis Tomlinson too is a father of a four-year-old.

“Three of us have children now. We’ve almost got enough for a new band,” Liam Payne joked during a show at the London Dungeons.

Must Read: #JusticeForJohnnyDepp: Johnny Depp Fans SLAM Judge, Claim He’s Connected To Amber Heard



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube