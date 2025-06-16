Netflix is bringing a fresh new reality show called Building The Band this July. The show focuses on music, connection, and the power of raw talent. It is a musical competition where singers come together to form a band. The twist is that they do not see each other until the band is already made. Everything depends on the sound and voice alone.

Building The Band is extra special because it features Liam Payne in his final on-screen appearance. The singer passed away in October 2024. His segments were filmed earlier and are included in the show with the full support of his family. Fans will get to see him on screen one last time as a guest judge.

Format and Streaming Schedule

Netflix has confirmed that Building The Band will have ten episodes. The series will be released over three weeks. The first four episodes (101–104) will arrive on July 9, followed by the next three episodes (105–107) on July 16, and the final three episodes will drop on July 23.

The show is all about forming bands based only on voice and connection. Contestants perform alone in soundproof booths. They pick their future bandmates by listening to their voices. They cannot see each other until the bands are formed. The focus is on musical chemistry rather than looks or image.

Once the groups are set, the singers finally meet and begin rehearsing. They prepare for live performances and showcase their growth. One example is Donzell from Arkansas, who sings Jealous by Labrinth in his solo booth audition. Each moment captures the journey of artists trying to build something meaningful.

Celebrity Judges and Hosts

The show is hosted by AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys. Nicole Scherzinger leads as a mentor and judge. Kelly Rowland joins as a guest judge alongside Liam Payne. All of them bring years of experience from their own time in successful music groups.

The show is produced by Remarkable Entertainment and Banijay UK. The executive producers are Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot, and Simon Crossley.

Netflix released a teaser on YouTube and wrote in the description that the singers will choose their bandmates before ever seeing them. The platform also confirmed that Payne’s family approved his inclusion in the final cut.

Liam Payne was just 31 when he passed away. His final moments on screen will be remembered as a celebration of talent and passion.

Check out the first look of Building the Band below:

