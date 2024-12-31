The sudden death of Liam Payne, the beloved One Direction star, rocked the music world when he tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina this October at just 31 years old.

Payne had been filming for Netflix’s ‘Building The Band’ earlier in the year, working alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland to discover fresh vocal talent.

The show, set to be released in 2025, faced uncertainty after his passing, leaving fans wondering if his final project would see the light of day.

The Show’s Creators Are Keen on Getting Approval from Liam Payne’s Family

Now, rumors swirl that the creators are seeking approval from Liam’s family to air the series, respecting their wishes while honoring his final contribution.

The show, featuring Payne alongside Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, and Kelly Rowland, follows fifty aspiring artists competing to form “the next great music group.” Insiders claim the production team believes it captures Liam in a “beautiful light,” showcasing his passion for nurturing new talent.

An insider revealed to The Sun, “Netflix and the production company will meet Liam’s family to make sure they are happy with Building the Band airing in 2025.”

“Nothing will be finalized until they have given their blessing. Those who worked on it say it captures Liam in a beautiful light and highlights his passion for helping others. It is the last thing he worked on and he comes across so well,” reported the Mirror.

The Show Could Be the Perfect Tribute to Liam Payne

Earlier this year, Netflix teased the competition with a description promising a mix of incredible performances, compelling drama, and high-stakes chemistry, as contestants form bands based solely on musical connection and merit.

The creators of the show touted it as “a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit.”

According to those involved, the series could be the perfect tribute to Payne, should his family give the green light.

