Indian Premier League, aka IPL, has given the much-needed platform to talented young cricketers. Over the years, we have seen several deserving players grab the limelight due to their impressive performances in the league. One such player is Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose career reached new heights due to his superb game in the league. So today, we’ll be tracing his salary over the years and his total earnings from the league!

Born on 28 December 2001, Yashasvi is a left-handed batsman who plays in the top order. He’s well known for his powerful hitting and is considered an impact player. He made his international debut in 2023, playing a Test match against West Indies. Apart from the impressive run in domestic cricket, the Indian Premier League also played a key role in his selection for the national team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his IPL debut in 2020. In the first season, he played for Rajasthan Royals at a decent salary of 2.40 crores. He couldn’t do much in the debut season as he played only three games. In 2021, Rajasthan retained him at the same price, and in that season, he scored a decent 249 runs.

In IPL 2022, Yashasvi Jaiswal was again retained by Rajasthan Royals and was given a hike of up to 4 crores. In 2022, his average improved a bit as he scored 258 runs. Again in 2023, he remained in the same camp and was paid the same salary. This was the year when he displayed his tremendous potential by scoring a rocking 625 runs at an average of 48.

Considering the performance in 2023, it was obvious that Rajasthan would retain the Indian star batter. However, in 2024, he was paid the same amount of 4 crores.

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rajasthan finally gave Yashasvi Jaiswal a deserving hike, paying him a staggering 18 crores. Interestingly, this paycheck is higher than Hardik Pandya‘s salary for IPL 2025 (16.35 crores) and many other big players.

Overall, the left-handed batsman has amassed a cumulative 34.80 crores through six seasons of IPL, and it’s impressive.

