After suffering from poor form in IPL, Hardik Pandya bounced back stronger in the recently held T20 World Cup. During the final match, his bowling performance played an important role in securing a victory for India. Now, the star cricketer is back in the news, and this time, it is due to his divorce from Natasa Stankovic.

In the last few years, Hardik has attained tremendous popularity. Initially, he impressed everyone with his hitting ability in the IPL, and later, he also proved his mettle as a decent bowler. After making a mark in the IPL, he was given a chance to play for team India, and he didn’t disappoint.

Over the years, Hardik Pandya has made good wealth through his IPL and international cricket careers. For the last IPL season, Mumbai Indians paid Pandya a staggering 15 crores as an annual salary. Before that, he got the same amount in Gujarat Titans. He even enjoyed 50% of an undisclosed transfer fee that was paid by Mumbai to Gujarat.

Regarding his income from his international career, Hardik Pandya enjoys a salary of 5 crores annually. He is currently in an A grade and is expected to be included in an A+ grade soon.

Apart from his cricket career, Hardik Pandya also earns a lucrative sum from brand endorsements. He has also reportedly invested in several businesses and displayed his love for expensive watches and luxurious cars on several occasions.

Including all investments and earnings, Hardik Pandya‘s net worth is reportedly 91 crores as of now, and it is expected to hit 100 crores by next year.

Meanwhile, after being in rumors over his differences with wife Natasa, the star cricketer finally officially announced his divorce through an Instagram post yesterday.

