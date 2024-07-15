The hunt for the Indian cricket team (men) head coach has ended as BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has officially announced that Gautam Gambhir will be replacing Rahul Dravid in the role. As the veteran successfully led Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor, Indian cricket fans have really high expectations from him. Now, we are hearing some exciting deets about his annual salary, and here’s all you need to know!

Before Gambhir stepped in, Rahul Dravid was the head coach of team India (men). His tenure started in November 2021. His term was about to expire in November 2023, but BCCI gave him an extension until the T20 World Cup is over. As we all know, Dravid ended his tenure on a high note as, under his coaching, India lifted the World Cup.

After Rahul Dravid’s exit, VVS Laxman was appointed as a temporary coach for India’s T20 series against Zimbabwe. The series ended yesterday with India winning the 5-match series by 4-1, thus ending Laxman’s temporary role. Now, Gautam Gambhir will be joining as a head coach for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The series starts on 27 July.

Amid the excitement among Indian fans, there are now some exciting rumors about Gautam Gambhir’s salary as team India’s head coach. It is learned that annually, the veteran will get a salary of a staggering 12 crores. This is the exact same amount that Rahul Dravid was getting as a head coach.

However, the annual salary of 12 crores is considerably less than what Gautam Gambhir reportedly got for mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. It was learned that Gambhir was paid 25 crores for his mentoring role. Compared to his latest package, Gambhir is getting a 52% salary this time.

