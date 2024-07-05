Rahul Dravid guided the Indian cricket team (men) for over two and a half years, and it could be said that he was instrumental in bringing some positive changes to the side. In fact, under his tenure as a head coach, the team secured its second T20 World Cup, thus stepping down from his position on a high note. Now, VVS Laxman is all set to replace him. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Dravid was given the responsibility of the men’s team as a head coach in November 2021. His contract was set to expire after the conclusion of 2023’s ODI World Cup. However, his contract was extended. Now, after the end of the T20 World Cup, he has stepped down from his role. Laxman will be in Dravid’s position for the upcoming tour against Zimbabwe.

According to PTI, VVS Laxman, who is also the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), will guide the Indian cricket team during the tour of Zimbabwe. The first match is scheduled for tomorrow, and the two teams will play five T20s in total. It is also learned that Laxman’s NCA support staff will be there with the team.

This coaching role for VVS Laxman is temporary. After the Zimbabwe tour, BCCI is expected to make an official announcement about Gautam Gambhir‘s appointment as head coach. So, technically, Laxman will be coaching the team for just five T20s. For this job, the veteran cricketer is said to be receiving a lucrative sum.

As per rumors, VVS Laxman will be getting 50 lakhs as his salary to guide India for the Zimbabwe tour. If we compare this with Rahul Dravid‘s reported annual salary of 12 crores, it’s 4.16% of the total amount.

Meanwhile, the tour with Zimbabwe starts tomorrow and ends on 14th July.

