Kolkata Knight Riders is having a blast in IPL 2024. The team has performed extremely well throughout the season and has already reached the finals. Behind such a glorious season, one man deserves praise and applause: Gautam Gambhir. Even though he hasn’t participated on the ground, he has been associated with the team as a mentor, and his valuable mentorship has clearly given the results. Keep reading to know more!

Gautam Gambhir’s new role in IPL

After having an illustrious career, Gambhir announced retirement from cricket in 2018. After that, he became the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants. After mentoring Lucknow, the veteran was appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor in November 2023. Interestingly, Gambhir was a player of KKR from 2011 to 2017.

So, getting associated with KKR again was like a homecoming for Gautam Gambhir; needless to say, he was seen having superb chemistry with the team’s co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, and all the team players. He was often spotted sitting in the dugout and keeping a close eye on the team’s performance on the field.

Crazy rumors about Gambhir’s salary

Ever since Gautam Gambhir joined KKR as a mentor, we have heard some wild rumors about his salary. It’s obvious that the exact amount won’t come out, as unlike the players’ annual pay, mentors’ pay is kept under wraps. But whatever the rumor is stating, it’s learned that Gambhir’s pay is more than Mitchell Starc’s. Sounds unbelievable, doesn’t it?

Gautam Gambhir got more amount than Mitchell Starc?

For the unversed, Mitchell Starc is the most expensive buy in the history of IPL. During the auction for IPL 2024, KKR paid a bomb amount of 24.75 crores to get Starc on its side. And now, if rumors are to be believed, Gambhir was paid a staggering 25 crores to be a mentor of the team.

The amount really sounds crazy, and we request all fans to take it with a pinch of salt.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more IPL & Cricket-related stories!

Must Read: KL Rahul Allegedly Saying “Multiply Pressure & Politics Of IPL Team By Thousand” While Explaining How Difficult It Is To Coach Team India, To Land Him In Trouble?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News