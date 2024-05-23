Royal Challengers Bengaluru looked pumped up after winning the do-or-die match against Chennai Super Kings. Unfortunately, the team’s dream of lifting the trophy shattered yesterday after a heartbreaking loss against Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator of IPL 2024. Apart from this heartbreak, fans also got emotional as Dinesh Karthik’s gesture hinted at his retirement from the game. Keep reading to know more!

Karthik, who proved his wicketkeeping and hitting skills in international cricket, also left his mark in the Indian Premier League over the years. Even during this season, the veteran batsman displayed his finishing skills and even emerged as a game-changer on several occasions. Sadly, we won’t get to see his game anymore hereafter.

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik had hinted that IPL 2024 would be his last season, and even though he didn’t utter a word after yesterday’s loss, his actions clearly suggested that the star player of Royal Challengers Bengaluru has ended his IPL career. For those who aren’t aware, Karthik took his gloves and acknowledged the fans present in the stadium.

After Dinesh Karthik hinted at a retirement, Virat Kohli was seen getting emotional. As Karthik walked back towards the dressing room, the veteran cricketer received a guard of honor from the players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Confirming the news, IPL’s digital broadcaster, Jio Cinema, shared a tribute post for Dinesh Karthik. Have a look below:

Even the official X account of the Indian Premier League shared an emotional video from the stadium. Take a look at it:

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik started his IPL journey in 2008 when he played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). After that, throughout his IPL career, Karthik played for Punjab, Mumbai, Gujarat, Kolkata and Bengaluru. He ended his career with a tally of 4,842 runs in 257 IPL matches.

