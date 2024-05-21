After watching Thala walk off the field after RCB VS CSK, die-hard fans wonder if they will ever see Dhoni back in the jersey again. Just before the start of IPL 2024, MS Dhoni resigned from the position of skipper from Chennai Super Kings. This last-minute change in his decision has led many to believe that MS Dhoni might be retiring after all. The CEO of Chennai Super Kings is now squashing the rumors of MSD’s retirement discussions.

Before the upcoming season begins, MS Dhoni will decide whether to continue playing for the Chennai Super Kings or hang up his boots. However, Dhoni will have to make up his mind as the BCCI intends to hold a mega auction before the 2025 Indian Premier League, allowing teams to release most of their players and keep only a small number of players.

In that case, CSK will have to make the difficult decision about which players to keep because it will affect their budget for the auction, where the teams will ultimately rebuild their squads. According to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, no conversations regarding Dhoni’s future have occurred, and the team will not sway their former captain’s choice.

In an exclusive interview with a news portal, CEO Vishwanath said, “There were no discussions in the dressing room about it. We have never asked him about his future, and neither has he said anything about it. When he makes a decision, he will inform us; until then, we will not interfere.”

However, his fitness level and the BCCI’s retention policy may heavily influence Dhoni’s decision. The captain has won the IPL five times.

Rayudu said, “I don’t think this is his last game. I just don’t see him wanting to end it. He continued this note,” “With the impact player role as well, it allows him to come in those last few overs and truly make that impact.”

Ambati said, “BCCI better not remove the impact player role because we still want to see MS Dhoni play. So, it’s up to BCCI now. Do we want to see MS Dhoni play or not.”

There is a lot of concern and anticipation about MS Dhoni’s decision to continue playing or retire.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Went Searching For MS Dhoni After RCB VS CSK Handshake Snub? Here’s A Fact Check!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News