IPL 2024 was a nightmare for Mumbai Indians and its loyal fans. Despite featuring some really big names, the team failed to deliver and became the first team to be kicked out of the playoffs race. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s poor form is said to be one of the major reasons behind such a failure. Now, Virender Sehwag feels that neither of these star cricketers will be retained by the franchise. Keep reading to know more!

In the past, Mumbai Indians proved its mettle by winning the IPL trophy not one or two but five times. Shockingly, in this season, the team ended its journey by staying at the bottom. It could be said that things were not going right for the team right from the start. Both Rohit and Hardik were expected to put on some brutal batting attack, but they failed to deliver. Till now, both have been heavily criticized.

Later this year, mega auctions for IPL 2025 will be held, and Mumbai Indians might enter the auctions without retaining Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, as per Virender Sehwag. He also feels that Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah might get retained by the franchise.

While talking to Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag said, “Tell me something. Having Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan in one film won’t guarantee a hit. Will it? You will have to perform, right? You need a good script. Similarly, all these big names will have to come together and perform on the ground. Rohit Sharma scored one century, and MI lost. Where are the rest of the performances?”

He continued, “Ishan Kishan played the entire season, and he couldn’t last beyond the Powerplay. Only two names are certainties at this stage for MI – Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. They will be the top two names retained. And if it then boils down to the third or 4th option, we will see.”

Well, this is a bold forecast by Virender Sehwag about Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. Let’s see if Mumbai Indians surprise its fans.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more IPL & cricket-related updates!

Must Read: Hardik Pandya Gets Banned From The First Match Of IPL 2025, Suffers A Fine Of 30 Lakh Due To This Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News