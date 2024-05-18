The entire season of IPL 2024 had been disappointing for Hardik Pandya. Amid a wave of negativity, the last match of the season gave a major setback to the player as he was imposed with a ban by BCCI for one match, which will impact the first match of IPL 2025. Also, he has been slapped with a fine of a whopping 30 lakh, along with the other players of Mumbai Indians. Keep reading to know more!

After getting transferred to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans via a trade deal, Pandya was made captain of the side by replacing Rohit Sharma. It stirred negative reactions, and Pandya faced the same wrath throughout the season. On top of that, Mumbai became the first team to get knocked out of the playoff race, thus making things worse for the star player.

Now, in the latest development, Hardik Pandya has been banned for one IPL match by BCCI over maintaining a slow over rate during Mumbai Indians’ final match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants. As this season has ended, the ban has been carried forward to the next season of IPL.

“Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17,” BCCI said in its statement.

It is also learned that Mumbai Indians’ captain, Hardik Pandya, has been fined for 30 lakh. All other players of Mumbai Indians suffered a fine of 12 lakh or 50% of the respective match fees.

“As it was his team’s third offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offenses, Pandya was fined INR 30 lakhs and banned from playing the team’s next match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 lakhs or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement reads further.

