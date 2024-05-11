For over a decade, Gautam Gambhir has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, aka KKR. When the cricketers used to play for SRK’s team, the team also won the trophy. Currently, he’s working as a mentor for Khan’s team. In the IPL 2024, KKR has been doing exceptionally well and has all the chances of entering the finals.

On the IPL 2024 leaderboard, Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR is at the top. The team played 11 matches and won eight of them. Shah Rukh is present at almost every game, cheering his team through their wins and losses. Now, Gautam Gambhir has some good things to say about the KKR co-owner.

Gautam Gambhir On Shah Rukh Khan’s Trust

Gautam Gambhir said that the Dunki actor can feel the struggle of others. “Sometimes, when you haven’t struggled, in your life you can’t see the hardships of others. Whether it is SRK or anyone else who has achieved great things in life, especially with struggles, that person will always identify that about others. Because they have kept themselves in that position. So understanding the struggles of others is important because you’ve gone through those struggles yourself.”

In the same interview with Sportskeeda, the former KKR captain talked about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan and the superstar’s trust. “Sports is a big leveler. There are no retakes here, unlike the movies. He hasn’t interfered in cricketing matters and it’s a huge thing for someone like me because you have the freedom of decision making, that trust that whatever decision I take, I know he’s going to back me. That’s why we have got the results as well. My relationship with him has been fantastic since 2011, when I joined KKR for the first time. SRK is an emotion, so is KKR. A relationship is long lasting if its foundation is trust,” added Gambhir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon start working on Sujoy Ghosh’s The King, which also stars Suhana Khan.

