Many Bollywood stars express their fondness for various sportsmen and sportswomen, especially cricketers. We already know how Shah Rukh Khan is often in awe of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and the players from his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, aka KKR. Well, Kohli has found himself another fan in actress Preity Zinta.

Preity Zinta is also one of the co-owners of the IPL team Punjab Kings (PBKS). On May 6, the actress conducted a live interactive session on the X platform (formerly Twitter), where she answered fan questions. A netizen asked the Veer Zaara star about her thoughts on Virat Kohli. Zinta had some good things to say about the Indian Cricketer.

Preity Zinta Loves Virat Kohli’s Aggression

An ‘X’ user asked Preity Zinta, “Say something about Virat Kohli Sir”. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress answered, “I love his on field aggression and his will to win ! I also love the way he loves family & his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPl.”

Another fan asked, “Your franchise should conduct some activities to lure home fans more to the stadium because yesterday at dharmashala is full of yellow.” To this, Preity Zinta reacted, “It’s for Dhoni and what can I say … everyone loves him.”

A netizen also asked Preity Zinta when her team, Punjab Kings, will win an IPL trophy. Zinta’s team is one of the first IPL cricket teams founded in 2008, but has never won the tournament. To this, the actress responded, “Trust me no one wants to know that more than I do but I believe we will win it one day …. Hopefully sooner than later.”

On the work front, Preity will next be seen in Rajkumar Santohi’s ‘Lahore 1947’. The film also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. Aamir Khan’s production house will back the Sunny and Preity starrer.

