Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Housefull 5 is being developed, and the filming will start soon. It is being developed under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production house, and they have recently announced that Abhishek Bachchan will return for the fifth installment. Besides Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Pandey will also return for the movie. Keep scrolling for more information.

The movie in this franchise was released in 2010 and was directed by Sajid Khan. Sajid also directed the second installment. Director duo Sajid-Farhad [Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji] directed the third installment, while Farhad donned the director’s hat for the fourth one. Akshay and Riteish have been part of the films constantly throughout four films.

According to News 18’s report, Housefull 5 will feature Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Chunky Pandey in crucial roles besides Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie will begin filming in August this year and will take place in the United Kingdom. Farhad Samji will not be returning to direct the fifth installment. Tarun Mansukhani will direct it.

On Monday, May 6, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, aka Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, announced that Abhishek Bachchan has joined the team of Housefull 5. He appeared in the franchise in Housefull 3. Sajid Nadiadwala, addressing the return of Abhishek Bachchan, said, “I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise. His dedication, comic timing, and sincerity will only elevate our film.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared his reaction to returning to Housefull 5 and said, “Housefull is one of my favorite comedy franchises, and coming back feels like returning home. It’s always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors, Akshay and Ritesh.”

He continued, “I’m also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun.”

Housefull 5 Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, and others is expected to be released on June 6, 2025.

