Akshay Kumar does not stop for success or failure; he keeps going. Khiladi Kumar returns to his victory genre, comedy, and comedy ensembles. After reuniting with his hit directors like Anees Bazmee and more for comedy quips, he is surprising fans with another comedy caper in the pipeline. Bhushan Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein reunites Kumar with Fardeen Khan after 17 years, and the movie finally has a release date.

Akshay and Fardeen go way back; not only did the two star in the buddy comedy Heyy Baby back in 2007, but they have been friends for a long time. This movie would mark his official comeback to the big screen. Khel Khel Mein is a comedy ensemble that stars Tapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and more in key roles.

The comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein, said to be genre-defining, has a lot of potential and a slight risk—the fate of comedy movies is decided right after the trailer launches. There is excitement about the film so far.

Khel Khel Mein Release Date & Plot

The makers of Khel Khel Mein have locked a release date: September 6, 2024. The movie will be released in theaters just three days before Akshay Kumar’s big 57th Birthday, not on his actual birthday, despite some reports.

Per reports in a reputed portal, the movie is a comedy of errors. While the film’s makers want to keep the rest of the details regarding the project under wraps, the plot will revolve around three couples. Termed as a situational comedy, the entertainment portal’s source stated, “It’s a situation comedy, and the makers will open up the plot with their assets over the coming few months, leading to the theatrical release on September 6.”

Khel Khel Mein Cast

Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is set to hit the screens on September 6, 2024. Featuring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, the comedy-drama promises a perfect blend of humor and emotions.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving more.

Akshay Kumar, last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is currently working on Sarfira, Singham Again, Hera Pheri 3, and the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle. In addition, he will be making his Marathi feature film debut in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. He will be performing the part of Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati.

