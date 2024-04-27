Adhyayan Suman made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the movie Haal-e-dil. The actor made a promising debut, and everyone thought he would have a successful career. However, things didn’t always work in his favour. One might believe that he’s Shekhar Suman’s son, so things must have been easy for him. But that didn’t happen.

After his 2008 debut movie, Adhyayan Suman acted in films like Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Jashnn, Dehraadun Diary and many more. In an interview, the actor opened up about how he became overconfident after the success of his 2009 horror film, Raaz 2. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut.

Adhyayan in Raaz 2

In a new episode of The Bombay Journey, Adhyayan Suman shared, “I had signed 12 films. It would be wrong to lie, because somewhere I had started to feel cool. There was this overconfidence that I had arrived. A newspaper had published its top five list, and it had Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan and then my name. So, I thought this is it, maza aa raha hai life mein. But the way life took a U-Turn after that, things changed.”

When Adhyayan Suman’s 2009 film Jashnn didn’t do well at the box office, the 12 films he signed were put on hold. The actor added that so many actors of his generation did bad films and gave flops, but they continue to do movies. ” Here I was, with one hit and one flop, phir bhi saara kaam bandh hogaya. Some years were spent thinking, why is this happening to me? I realised it is best to look forward in life than mull or what or why something happened, how do I fight this,” Adhyayan added.

Adhyayan Suman in Jashnn

Meanwhile, Adhyayan Suman will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series. The show also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman, Sanjeeda Sheikh and others. It will stream on Netflix on May 1, 2024

