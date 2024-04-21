For the past few months, Imran Khan has been getting candid about his career. The actor, who impressed people with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Meri Brother Ki Dulhan, I Have Luv Storys, etc, has been missing from the big screen for many years. Last year, the internet started sharing how they missed the rom-com era featuring Khan. Since then, the actor decided to speak his mind.

Imran Khan expressed his desire to return, but nothing is certain yet. In a new interview, the actor spoke up about his mental health and how the industry treats a person when things go wrong. The Once Upon a Time in Mumbai star revealed how he did everything to disappear.

Imran Khan In Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

In an interview with Film Companion, Imran Khan revealed, “The week before Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na released, nobody could have given a damn if I walked on the street; the week after it released, suddenly there are people chasing my car. A film doesn’t do well, the same industry people who were chomping at the bit to show up and pat me on the back suddenly are like, ‘You are out of season, you are the wrong kind of flavour’.”

The Delhi Belly actor added, “In those years, I was just not capable of doing these things. I was barely capable of functioning. When you are tackling deep and severe depression, just getting up in the morning and brushing your teeth and taking a shower is a monumental task.”

Imran added that he did his best to disappear and decided not to engage in such discussions. The actor added how people are desperate to cling to the spotlight during such times, but he didn’t. Instead of doing something to stay relevant, he chose to stay out of the limelight.

