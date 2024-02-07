Imran Khan debuted in Bollywood in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The actor won every girl’s heart when he played Jai Singh Rathore, a lovable and soft boy. And now, the latest one making noise is whether Imran will make a comeback to Bollywood with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel or, as some like to say, Jaane 2. Read further to know what’s going on.

Many fans of romantic comedies have created theories about the possible futures of their favorite Bollywood on-screen couples. Some wonder what Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran’s (Kajol) love story from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge would look like 25 years after they move to London, or what life would be like for Jai (Imran Khan) and Aditi (Genelia Deshmukh) from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na after they finally unite at the Airport.

In a recent conversation with Vogue, Imran Khan stated that while fans are eager to know the progress of Aditi and Jai’s love story, it would take a lot of work to add value to a Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel. According to the actor, Jaane Tu was a story about many individuals, including – Rotlu (Karan Makhija), Shaleen (Sugandha Garg), Bombs (Alishka Varde), and Jiggy (Nirav Mehta), among others. But for Imran, it was the journey of Jai Singh Rathore from his boyhood to adulthood. He was quoted saying, “It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner and finding their way to love. It culminates so nicely that I don’t know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters.”

Khan thinks Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na ended so beautifully that he doesn’t know what additional emotional growth could be added to these characters.

What happened during Aditi’s cat’s funeral

While fans may be disappointed to know that there might be no possibility of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’s sequel on the cards, there’s something that you would love reading about the film. Khan has shared an interesting anecdote during the scene where the friends gather to mourn the death of Aditi’s cat. Reminiscing about the cat’s funeral scene, Imran Khan said, “There’s this scene at the beginning where all of us gather for Aditi’s cat’s funeral, and when I crouch to give my eulogy, my knee makes this cracking sound. They didn’t edit it out, and if you turn up the volume, you can hear it,” he said. Further, during the interview, the actor crossed his legs to reproduce the sound, and sure enough, there it was. “It’s gotten worse with age. Do yoga, kids,” said Khan, who turned 41.

Imran Khan’s New Journey

The actor has moved to a minimalist living after quitting acting. After his last film ‘Katti Batti’ tanked at the Box Office, Imran quit acting. After that, he adopted a simple lifestyle in 2016. Imran has been proud of this transition – From cutting his hair to owning only three plates, three forks, two coffee mugs, and one frying pan. He has even replaced his cherry-red Ferrari with a Volkswagen. The actor has been practicing sustainable fashion by wearing the same pair of Ray-Bans for the past decade. Unlike the typical celebrity lifestyle, Khan wore the same Tom Ford suit he had mentioned in an interview ten years ago to Ira Khan’s wedding reception.

