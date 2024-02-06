For almost a year, speculations about actress Esha Deol’s divorce reports with husband Bharat Takhtani were rife. Putting all speculations to rest, the actress confirmed that she and Bharat have decided to part ways mutually. Read further for more details.

The couple married in 2012. They are parents to daughters Radhya (6) and Miraya (4). Rumors of Esha and Bharat’s separation started when Bharat was not seen at his mother-in-law, actress Hema Malini‘s birthday celebration in 2023. Later, he was also seen missing at his wife Esha’s birthday bash, which further fuelled the rumours.

Last month, the couple’s divorce rumors again sparked after Esha arrived for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception with mother Hema Malini sans husband. A Reddit user claimed that Bharat Takhtani is living with his girlfriend in Bangalore. Since then, he’s reportedly been accused of infidelity.

In a joint statement of sorts, the couple annouced their separation today. However, they will continue co-parenting their children. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, our two children’s best interests and welfare is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” their statement issued to Delhi Times read.

About Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s marriage:

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in June 2012. Talking about how they met, in an old interaction with India Today, Esha Deol was quoted, “We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade, which my school hosted. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. Back then I had braces. So, I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute.”

Further adding, “We had one phone in my mother’s room and had no extension. It used to be very difficult to talk back then. In that age, it was infatuation and innocence. That was beautiful. Of course, we were in touch in college, and then my work life started at 18. It fizzled out, but I am happy that we got back, and he is my life partner.”

They welcomed their first little bundle of joy five years after their marriage, and later, in 2019, they welcomed their baby no 2.

