Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Bollywood projects. The epic saga will star Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role of Lord Ram, while South superstar Yash is likely to play Ravana. Latest rumors now suggest Janhvi Kapoor will portray Sita Maa as opposed to earlier reports of Sai Pallavi. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

A lot of speculations have been made around Ramayana in recent times. It began with rumors that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would reunite on-screen after Brahmastra to play Ram and Sita. While RK is indeed a part of the project, his wife was never approached. Deepika Padukone was also reportedly approached, but the filmmaker has decided to cast one of the Kapoor sisters in a never-seen-before avatar.

Will Janhvi Kapoor star as Goddess on Lord Sita?

As per the latest report by Firstpost, Janhvi Kapoor has been finalized to play Goddess Sita in Ramayana. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari seems to have noted a hidden gem and feels the Dhadak actress would fit the bill perfectly. It was earlier claimed that Sai Pallavi is set to commence the shooting with Ranbir Kapoor in February 2024. But it looks like there have been some last-minute changes, and now she’s out of the project.

It is to be noted that Janhvi Kapoor has previously collaborated with Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal, which co-starred Varun Dhawan. The filmmaker knows her weaknesses and strengths very well, and if he thinks she would be apt to play Sita, it would be interesting to see her goddess avatar.

More about Ramayana Cast

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Yash is said to be roped in to play the role of Ravana. It was recently reported that he will have an extended appearance in the film. On the other hand, Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi is likely to play Vibhishan.

Sunny Deol has also been approached and offered a staggering sum of 45 crores to play Lord Hanuman. The Bollywood superstar enjoys a massive fan following and is fresh from the success of Gadar 2, which will help attract audiences to the theatres.

The release date of Ramayana is yet to be announced but is expected to hit the theatres somewhere in 2025.

