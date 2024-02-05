Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama. The lengthy title, trailer, and songs have grabbed people’s attention. It will be the fifth Hindi theatrical release of 2024, after Tauba Tera Jalwa, Merry Christmas, Main Atal Hoon, and Fighter.

As we all know, the leading pair of TBMAUJ Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It’s a fresh pair, and their fans are pretty excited to see their chemistry shine on screen. In this article, we have updated you with the film’s plot, the rest of the cast, and other crucial details.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

As seen in the trailer, Shahid’s Aryan is fascinated by SIFRA, played by Kriti. Initially, he is not aware that SIFRA means Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation. The more time Aryan spends with SIFRA, the more deeply he falls in love with her. One day, SIFRA is not in her usual state. That’s when Aryan learns she’s a robot and her battery is low. Aryan is startled to learn that he was in love with a robot all this time.

The movie is a mix of romance, comedy, and sci-fi genres. It’s an impossible love story. We can’t wait to see what turns out to be the conclusion of this strange romance.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Cast and Crew

The film stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, and others, along with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are the film’s writers and directors. Laxman Utekar worked as the cinematographer, and Manish Pradhan edited the film. The music of the sci-fi romantic comedy is composed by several artists: Sachin-Jigar, Raghav, Tanishk Bagchi, and Mitraz. Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios have produced the Shahid and Kriti starrer.

When Shahid was asked about the film’s lengthy title, he defended in an interview, saying that DDLJ also had a long title when short names like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Jeet were in trend.

When Was The Shahid-Kriti Starrer Filmed?

The filming of the romantic comedy began in October 2022 and was wrapped up in April 2023.

Is There A Trailer?

Yes, the Shahid and Kriti starrer has an official trailer. The Farzi actor captioned the trailer on his Instagram, “Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year.”

Watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Below

Where and When to Watch the Movie?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases in theatres on February 9, 2024. Fans can book the tickets on various online movie ticket platforms.

