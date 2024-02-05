After being in theatres for a week and a half, Fighter has now crossed 175 crores mark at the box office. That’s the kind of number that one looked at from the film which had neared 150 crores total by the close of extended first week. Hence, the second weekend of around 30 crores would have been apt, considering the levels at which it had started playing, and thankfully that has at least happened.

The film brought in 12 crores more on Sunday, which is further growth over Saturday numbers. Most of these collections have come from premium screens at the urban centres, though there are some mass properties as well where good audience response has been noted.

Of course, multiplexes are doing better but it isn’t as if single screens are going empty.

The good party is that Fighter has not hit that elusive 10 crores mark twice over, first on Saturday and then on Sunday. Yes, there was this huge Monday drop and ever since the film has been trying to regain some lost ground by collecting at least at select centers.

Currently standing at 178 crores, the next target Fighter is chasing is 200 crores mark and post that while it will stretch towards the 210 crores mark, to go from there till 225 crores would be closely observed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

