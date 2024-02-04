It was a series of surprises at the box office when India’s favorite subject, the India VS Pakistan war, started witnessing a decline. Two superstar releases – Fighter and Tiger 3 were based on the rivalry of the two nations and their armies, and while in a previous decade, this would have been enough to rake moolahs at the box office, both the films seemingly point at the audience’s disinterest in the subject.

However, the topic worked in Gadar 2‘s favor, but it was a common man fighting in Pakistan rather than the armies, and probably that worked. This might be just an observation. However, these films were strongly rejected by not only Pakistan but also many Gulf countries.

As the audiences have rejected the India VS Pakistan rivalry theme at a go, we decided to have a look at how Bollywood films have fared in Pakistan at the time they were released in the neighboring countries, and Pakistani fans of Bollywood actors eagerly awaited their films to release.

The Third Highest Grosser In Pakistan

The global list of highest-grossing films released in Pakistan includes two Bollywood films and two Hollywood films. In the top 10 list, Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju stands third, and Salman Khan’s Sultan stands at 9th rank. Marvel films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame stand at 8th and 10th rank, respectively.

The Highest-Grossing Film In Pakistan Ever

In the history of cinema, the highest-grossing film in Pakistan is The Legend Of Maula Jatt, which was released in 2022. Originally in Punjabi, the film stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi, and Mahira Khan. It collected 115.02 crore at the Pakistan box office and was the first film in the neighboring country to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office!

Bollywood’s Biggest Opening In Pakistan

The biggest Bollywood opener in Pakistan to date is Salman Khan‘s Sultan, which collected 11 crore on the day of release. Interestingly, this was Pakistan’s biggest opening for any film at that time, and it continued to rule the number one spot from 2016 to 2019. In 2019, Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame that opened at 40 crore plus in the country in 2019. In 2022, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, with an opening of 11.32 crore, surpassed Sultan and pushed it to number 3 on Pakistan’s list of global openers.

Here is a list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in Pakistan ever. (all the collections in INR)

Sanju – 37.6 crore Sultan – 33 crore Dhoom 3 – 25 crore PK – 23.50 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 23.20 crore Padmaavat – 22.50 crore Simmba – 21.50 crore Dilwale – 20.05 crore Kick – 16.35 crore Thugs Of Hindostan – 15.50 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

