The festival of Sankranti saw four noteworthy releases making their way into theatres. However, out of all, only HanuMan has managed to enjoy a glorious run, while the rest of them have failed to perform up to expectations. In the list of disappointments, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh have booked their places with Naa Saami Ranga and Saindhav, respectively. Keep reading to know how they performed at the worldwide box office!

Except for HanuMan, none of the Sankranti releases shone

A total of four films in the form of HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram, Naa Saami Ranga, and Saindhav were released during the festive season of Sankranti. While HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram were directly indulged in a clash, the other two releases arrived with a day gap between them. Unfortunately, barring HanuMan, none of the films could reap the complete benefit of the holidays.

Naa Saami Ranga’s underwhelming performance

Directed by Vijay Binni, Naa Saami Ranga generally opened to positive reviews, and even word-of-mouth was favorable. However, the collection remained on the lower side as the domestic result was just fair. The film earned just 30.50 crores net collection in India, which equals 35.99 crores gross.

In the overseas market, Naa Saami Ranga is a complete washout and closed its collection at just 1.50 crores gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross collection, the worldwide box office total stands at 37.49 crores gross, which is a poor result for a Sankranti release.

Saindhav emerges a big flop

Released a day before Naa Saami Ranga, this Venkatesh starrer opened to mixed reviews, and the audience reception was similar. It took a toll on the film as the numbers failed to increase to the expected levels. Sadly, even before the completion of opening week, it went below the 1 crore mark on a day-to-day basis. The film closed its collection at 15 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 17.70 crores.

In the overseas market, Saindhav has ended up being a failure and earned just 1.78 crores gross. Globally, it stands at 19.48 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: HanuMan VS Guntur Kaaram Box Office Daily Breakdown (22 Days): Teja Sajja Leads Over Mahesh Babu By 50 Crores+ Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News