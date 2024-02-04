Matthew Vaughn and Henry Cavill’s Argylle is finally in the theatres. Cavill’s fans waited a long time to see him back on the big screen, but things are looking quite bleak at the box office. The movie features Cavill, John Cena, and Bryce Dallas Howard in vital roles. Dua Lipa also made her debut with this action thriller. Scroll below for more.

The story revolves around an author, Elly Conway, who writes best-selling spy novels about a secret agent, Argylle, on a mission to unravel a global spy syndicate. But things start to get out of hand when her books’ plots mirror the actions of an actual spy organization. Vaughn is known for movies like The King’s Man, the Kingsman film series, X-Men: First Class, and more.

Henry Cavill’s film Argylle has been distributed by Universal Pictures, while Apple Original Films spent a whopping budget of $200 million on it, but it has only managed to earn $6.5 million on its opening night. According to Deadline, the Matthew Vaughn directorial will make just $16.5 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Not only that, but its critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes is also not very promising.

Argylle only has a 35% rating on the Tomatometer. However, the Audience Score stands at a solid 71%. In our review of the movie, we shared that writer Jason Fuchs tried to add the Bond and Bourne-level twists in the film without building it up properly. Check out our full review of this Henry Cavill-led film here.

Previously, it was reported that Argylle would be a franchise with at least three movies. However, while speaking to Variety, Henry Cavill expressed that it depends on whether the audience likes this movie, and we must add the film’s opening already gives a perspective to the makers.

Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, featuring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa, John Cena, and others, was released in the theatres on February 2, 2024, and is currently running. It is expected to be released on the OTT platforms in March.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

