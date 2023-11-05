When we talk about WWE wrestlers, John Cena is one of the first names – even those who unfamiliar will the promotion will mentioned. The 46-year-old wrestler-actor – who originally moved to California from Massachusetts to pursue a career as a bodybuilder, has been part of the Stamford-based company since 2002. But is he now retiring?

John’s most recent match took place last night, Saturday, November 4, during the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During his single match with Solo Sikoa, Cena took a major beating and lost the match to Solo Sikoa. Post this loss, Mr P took to Instagram and shared a caption-less post that had many fans wondering if he’s retiring from wrestling after 21 years.

A few hours ago, John Cena took to his Instagram handle and posted an image of David Beckham. For the unversed, this picture was from the English footballer’s last match before announcing his retirement from the French football club PSG in 2013. This subtle retirement hint – after losing to Solo Sikoa, has saddened many of Cena fans, and many took to the comments section of his post to pour their hearts out.

Commenting on John Cena’s post, one wrote, “You still got it GOAT, you still have Unfinished Business…….17th🔥”

Another added, “This was beckhams final match of his career… do you see the link…”

A third replied, “Wtf A retirement post 😢???? (If you’re a football fan you don’t need a context )”

Another commented, “Please don’t break our 💔”

A fifth simply said, “17 first and then you can retire Mr Cena.”

Check out John Cena’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Not only John Cena’s post but a post by Instagram handle ‘Pubity’ –with an image of Cena and the text ‘John Cena might be retiring from the WWE,’ seems to be pointing in the same direction. The caption on this post read, “After two decades in the wrestling world, John Cena’s future in WWE is uncertain following a dramatic loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. 😳”

It further added, “Cena was defeated with Sikoa’s signature Samoan Spike move, and commentator Michael Cole hinted at his possible retirement, calling Sikoa’ the man who retired John Cena.’ It remains unclear whether Cena’s retirement is a storyline or a genuine decision. If he has indeed stepped away from the ring, it marks the end of a remarkable 21-year career, during which he maintained an annual wrestling match since his 2002 debut.” They concluded by saying, “Cena’s dedication to WWE and his willingness to do what’s best for the company have defined his legacy.”

During his 21-year-long career at WWE, John Cena won several titles, including the WWE Championship 13 times, the World Heavyweight Championship 3 times, the WWE United States Championship 5 times, the WWE Tag Team Championship 2 times (one with The Miz, the other with David Otunga), the World Tag Team Championship 2 times (one with Batista and the other with Shawn Michaels), and many more.

Do you think John Cena is retiring from WWE after his defeat at Crown Jewel 2023 yesterday?

