If you are a Roman Reigns fan, do not skip this Saturday’s (November 4) Crown Jewel match between The Tribal Chief and LA Knight. Wondering why we are saying so? Well, as per reports flowing in, the match this weekend will be Roman’s last bout in the squared ring this year, as he is set to miss the WWE Survivor Series 2023 later this month.

However, as reports claim Reigns will be missing from the November 25 event at the Allstate Arena, others report that this match may see the return of CM Punk to WWE after his AEW firing earlier this year. Read on for the details.

As reported by Sportskeeda, a recent update suggests that Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to appear at WWE Survivor Series 2023, scheduled for later this month in Chicago. The report, quoting an update posted to Xero News’ private X account, noted that The Tribal Chief not appearing at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 is likely a decision made by Triple H – the Chief Content Officer of the promotion. It claimed the decision was made because the retired professional wrestler doesn’t want the biggest star to “overshadow the plans for Survivor Series” this month.

While Roman Reigns fans will be saddened by the news – given that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion almost has a part-timer schedule and appears in selected matches only, CM Punk fans could be in for a treat. With WWE Survivor Series 2023 on the horizon, reports claiming the controversial wrestling star – who was fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in September, is likely to make a comeback are circulating. There is no doubt Punk fans are hoping to see him return to WWE for the first time since parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion in 2014.

Talking about the Crown Jewel between match Roman Reigns and LA Knight this Saturday, the latter is regarded as the underdog as he faces off the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Who do you think will win the match on November 4?

Who do you want to see in the squared ring during WWE Survivor Series 2023?

