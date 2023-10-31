It’s Halloween today, and WWE incorporated the festivities in its recent episode by having its annual Trick or Treat Street Fight tradition. The fight saw the Hart family’s daughter, Natalya, step into the ring with Chelsea Green. Scroll below to know more about the game and check out the Halloween outfits the ladies wore in their brutal fight.

Last week, Natalya suffered a controversial loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Piper Niven and Green, after her partner Nikki Cross abandoned her mid-match. PS: Cross made an appearance in last night’s match, too. Read on.

For the WWE RAW – Trick Or Street Fight, Natalya dressed up as Catwoman while Chelsea Green and Piper Niven appeared as the original Hart Foundation brothers-in-law Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, respectively. In the fight that saw The Queen of Harts face off against Green, Chelsea emerged victorious with some help from Niven.

The Trick or Street Fight – like any other weapons match, was immediately overtaken by chants of “we want tables!” and the ladies delivered. At one point, Natalya’s tag team partner, Nikki Cross’ head popped out from under a table, and she appeared motionless and expressionless. The match – which began with Green nailing Natalya in the face with a pie, also saw Chelsea empty a bag of candy corn in the ring and the Hart family daughter flipping her into it moments later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Commenting on the fight, an X user tweeted, “i loved the trick or street fight from chelsea and natalya! and pretty selfless for nattie putting chelsea over as chelsea really does deserve a singles win. #wweraw”

Another commented, “Chelsea Green outshined Natalya.”

Wow, what a night on #WWERaw! Dirty Dom dominated Ricochet, Creed Brothers crushed Alpha Academy, and DIY showed Imperium who’s boss. And how about Xi Li’s victory over Candie Lerae? Impressive! Seth Rollins took down JD Mcdonagh, Chelsea Green outshined Natalya, and Damien https://t.co/zsclb8FhBu — Laurena Laprarie (@LLaprarie3542) October 31, 2023

One more noted, “HEY #WWERaw That match between Chelsea Green and Natalya was ENTERTAINING AS F*CK! Thank you! I think I speak for everyone when I say we enjoyed that more than we thought!”

Take a look at Natalya, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven’s costumes and stills from the Trick Or Street Fight here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on TNT Sports (@tntsportswwe)

Who would win the costume contest? Chelsea Green and Piper Niven or Natalya? 🎃 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VpEZQfZ7Ft — AJ’s University of Nerds and Geeks!❤️⭐️️🦋 (@AjBlueBayBelt) October 31, 2023

Chelsea “Bret Hart” Green Defeated Natalya in the Trick-or-Street Fight #WWERAW 🎃 pic.twitter.com/tFYWYaW8zN — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) October 31, 2023

#WWERAW | Chelsea Green vestida de Bret “The Hitman” Hart derrotó a Natalya con el apoyo de Piper Niven. Nikki Cross asustó a las competidoras cuando se levantó una charola y su cabeza apareció sobre ella. pic.twitter.com/Qt9QjRgwgJ — MUNDO LUCHA (@iMundoLucha) October 31, 2023

WWE Raw – October 30, 2023, saw several other wrestlers also entering the besides Chelsea Green and Natalya for the brutal ‘Trick Or Street Fight.’ The results for the WWE faceoff last night are as follows – Dominik Mysterio defeated Ricochet, The Creed Brothers won their match against Alpha Academy, DIY defeated IMPERIUM, Xia Li took the W in her match against Candice LeRae via Ref Stoppage, Seth Rollins defeated JD McDonagh and Damian Preist vs. Sami Zayn ends in disqualification.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more from the wrestling world.

