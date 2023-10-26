Former World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) wrestler Hulk Hogan – born Terry Gene Bollea in 1953 in Georgia, is a twelve-time world champion who also won the WWF Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion six times each. The now-70-year-old retired professional was one of the most famous grapplers of the 1980s and earned millions during his career.

Today, we look at how much he’s worth and the different ways he has invested his net worth, that’s in the millions. It includes an impressive garage filled with costly cars, as more than five come with a 6-digit price tag. Scroll down to know the details.

As per Sportskeeda, Hulk Hogan’s net worth in 2023 is said to be around the $30 million mark. In his autobiography, the 12-time world champion once claimed that he was procuring $10 million yearly. As per reports, the Hulkster earned close to $13.17 million from 1996 and 2000. After retirement, his compensation is said to be around $2.5 million annually.

Besides income from his professional wrestling career, Hulk Hogan also earned a significant amount via appearances in TV shows and films. He has starred in films like Gnomeo & Juliet, Muppets from Space, 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, Santa with Muscles, Mr. Nanny and more.

Regarding real estate, Hulk Hogan currently resides at 1040 Eldorado Ave in Clearwater. The 70-year-old wrestler reportedly paid $3.3 million for this 5,400 square feet mansion that comprises five rooms, six washrooms, a lift, a chimney, a pool, and two spas. Interestingly, this home is a little less than a third of the size of his last home.

Hogan’s previous residence – Belleair House, was 17,000 square feet built over 1.5 sections of land along the Intracoastal Stream. As per reports, the retired pro wrestler sold this property – which had five rooms, eight restrooms, a tanning salon, a rec center, a hot tub, a wet bar, a pool, and more, for $6.2 million.

Besides a home, Hulk Hogan is known for spending millions on cars – especially American muscle vehicles. The car enthusiast’s garage has several expensive four wheelers, including a Bentley Azure worth $302,995, a Bentley Continental GT Coupe costing $202,500, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air worth $115,000, a $114,500 Mercedes Benz S500, a Porsche 911 worth $114,400, a Lamborghini Gallardo costing $112,333, a Dodge Viper RT/10 worth $88,800, a $85,578 Ferrari 360 Spyder, a $72,000 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and more. As per the report, the pro wrestler’s cheapest car is a Cadillac CTS-V worth around $14,305.

How impressed are you reading about Hulk Hogan’s net worth?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more to know how much your favorite actors and wrestlers are worth.

Must Read: Jonathan Majors Net Worth: From Earning $550K Salary To Owning Some Sleek Cars, MCU’s Next Big Thing ‘Kang’ Has Conquered His Life With Enough Of Fortune!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News