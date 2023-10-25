Emily Ratajkowski is a fashionista who has a strong presence in the fashion world thanks to her supermodel status. The former actress – who often makes the headlines owing to her love life and who she currently is with, is known for serving sensual looks whenever she decides to come in front of the cameras.

The London-born American model – who is a spokesperson for numerous brands and causes, dishes out fashion goals every time she walks the red carpet, and her recent outing in Paris was no different. Scroll below to know what the social media stars – Emily has an impressive following of 30.2 million on Instagram, wore to the French capital, and why we think every girl should have it (or something similar) in their wardrobe.

On Tuesday, October 24, Emily Ratajkowski attended the Kérastase beauty event at Palais de Tokyo in Paris. To the occasion, the ‘iCarly’ child actor wore a sensual black mini dress that made her look chic. Being in Paris, the model made sure she looked every inch the stylish Parisian we know she is by pairing the strapless black ensemble with a long, sheer red scarf.

While the red scarf was beautifully styled around her neck, the figure-hugging fitting of the little black dress and the over-the-top detailing around her hips gave Emily Ratajkowski to-die-for curves. That snatched waist… can you believe she has a kid? The mid-thigh hem of the dress had the supermodel putting on a very leggy display for the world to see.

She accessorized the LBD with trendy, close-toe black heels and a brilliant smile. Talking about her gorgeous glam makeup look, the brunette beauty opted for black winged eyeliner, nude lipstick (do her lips look extra big?), and light blush. Matching her hairstyle to the minimum effort makeup, Ms. Ratajkowski had her hair done in loose waves with her bangs parted in the middle.

Check out Emily Ratajkowski making these steps of Paris her personal runway here:

While we love Emily’s ensemble, we have to give a +1 for not only oozing elegance in her glamorous outfit but also cleverly matching the event’s color scheme.

Girls, you ought to have this stunning strapless piece in your wardrobe and wear it the next time you head out with your significant other on a date – the night will be spicy (wink!)

If you had to comment on Emily Ratajkowski’s little black dress in just one word, what would it be? Do let us know.

