Emily Ratajkowski used to feel intimidated by fashion until she realised there were no rules that couldn’t be broken.

The 32-yearold model-and-actress was too self-conscious to experiment with her style when she was in her teens and 20s, but as she got older she realised she was dressing according to a set of strict rules that only existed in her own head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview to Vogue, Emily Ratajkowski said: “I think that fashion really used to intimidate me. I felt like there were rules that I didn’t understand. The rules are meant to be broken, once you understand the rules then you can have fun. I think I also, in general, take it less seriously than I ever did before. I’m less afraid of risk.”

Emily Ratajkowski’s status in the fashion world continues to grow and she has just teamed up AG Denim to create the 21-piece EmRata X AG collection which has several jean items as well as a faux leather trench, a brown cargo miniskirt with a matching cropped blazer and turtlenecks.

Revealing her goals for the collection, the ‘Gone Girl‘ star said: “These are things that I just wish I had. I do love denim, a lot, and being able to create my ideal pair of jeans and my ideal jean jacket was just selfishly really great because now they exist in my closet.

“I wanted a grown-up denim situation.”

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie To Reportedly Get A Grammy Or Emmy Nomination For Her Performance In The Weeknd Starrer ‘The Idol’? Fans Troll, “Even A Tree Can Win An Emmy Now…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News