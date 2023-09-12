Supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski was spotted cuddling up to Justin Theroux during the US Open Men’s Final match, which took place between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The model looked stunning in a knitted dress and thigh-high boots as she was clicked sitting beside the former husband of Jennifer Aniston. The pictures of the two soon went viral with the Internet wondering if Emily is now dating Justin. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Emily Ratajkowski was recently in the news over her relationship with British crooner Harry Styles. She also briefly dated comedian and actor Pete Davidson. If we talk about Justin Theroux, the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2017 but they began dating in 2011.

According to The Sun, Emily Ratajkowski’s new pictures quickly broke the Internet after she was seen sitting right next to Justin Theroux during the US Open’s Men Final. The event proved to be a star-studded affair as A-listers like Matthew McConaughey, Jerry Seinfeld, Justin Timberlake, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner also marked their attendance at the event. Speaking of Emily, the supermodel decided to opt for a stunning grey outfit as she spent some quality time with the ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston. The rumours of their affair quickly surfaced on the Internet. In the pictures, Emily, 32, and Justin, 52, looked comfortable in each other’s company as they enjoyed the tennis match. A few eye contacts were also shared between the two, which further fueled up the dating rumours. However, none of them have addressed the rumours so far.

Take a look:

Emily Ratajkowski puts on an animated display at the U.S Open as she joins Justin Theroux to watch the men's singles final https://t.co/cScCoEsFRR pic.twitter.com/Yk9QZifV9v — Josiah Williams (@Josiah_FL) September 11, 2023

Social media users mocked Emily Ratajkowski as one user on Reddit said, “Emily Ratajkowski has a weird habit of hooking up with her friend’s exes (Olivia Wilde cough) or famous people’s exes.” Another stated, “Like there ARE ways of being lowkey about who you hook up with too but she relishes her name being out there even at the expense of dragging other people into the news cycle with her.”

The next one added, “Unfortunately for her, she’s at least a decade too old for JT.” A person added, “Well damn, that’s so disappointing.” A user claimed, “In a couple of weeks there’ll be a story that she was seen dining with someone else.”

And, one concluded, “As long as Emily is dating other grown adults, everyone she dates is going to be somebody’s ex. We don’t need to act like she’s breaking the Girl Code for it.”

Emily Ratajkowski, for the unversed, was also linked to Brad Pitt for a while after she got a divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, nothing substantial came out of it.

