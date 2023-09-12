Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been making all the headlines about their divorce for sometime now after being married to each other for half a decade and together for almost eight long years. Though celebrity breakups and divorces are not new in the industry, it’s just that none of us was ready to find Joe and Sophie join that list ever forget so soon. But now it has happened and the two are busy sorting their lives.

For those who are not aware, Joe and Sophie have been linked to each other from 2016 and the couple finally got engaged in 2017, taking the wedding vows in 2019. The couple also welcomed two daughters together; Willa in 2020 and the second daughter in 2022.

As soon as the couple’s separation was confirmed by Joe and Sophie, the two were put on media trial and were questioned and trolled for their activities. There were innumerable rumours and speculations about what went wrong between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Joe Jonas, who is currently touring with Jonas Brothers, finally opened up about the divorce during his concert and asked the fans to believe in what he says about them and not the rumour mongers.

Now, a source told Us Weekly that the couple had been going through several marriage challenges before announcing their divorce. The publication quoted the source as saying, “They had been struggling with issues long before this moment and tension had been building due to their hectic schedules,” adding “Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming.”

The source revealed that the phone calls between Joe and The Game of Thrones actress became less and text messages “seemed more forced” amid their busy schedules. The insider also added that the “spark they once had seemed to fizzle”.

Even when Joe Jonas had filed a case for divorce, the DNCE frontman claimed in his petition that their relationship was “irretrievably broken”. The source also pointed out that due to their hectic travel schedules, the couple has been “dealing with the divorce logistics through their lawyers” as they’ve each prioritized their careers. The insider added, “He’s grateful to be with his brothers now and is leaning on them for support,” while Sophie Turner is currently “focused on acting”.

