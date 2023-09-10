Celebrity break ups and divorces are never personal even if they intend it to be. While we have seen from wild to cordial separations in the last couple of years, none of us was ready to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner join that list ever forget so soon. The popular couple is now making all the headlines about their separations after being married to each other for half a decade and together for almost eight long years. The two are busy sorting their lives and the latest reports talk about Joe who had an advice to offer.

For the unversed, Joe and Sophie have been linked to each other from 2016, but they only got engaged in 2017 and took the wedding vows in 2019. Since then, they have welcomed two daughters together. Willa in 2020 and the second one (name not revealed) in 2022. The couple made news for the divorce rumours a couple of days back which Turner confirmed through her Instagram handle.

But soon after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed their separation, the two were put on media trial and were questioned and trolled for the activities. Turns out the heat of negativity has certainly reached the Jonas brother, who is right now on tour with his brothers. Joe has now broken his silence on the all the negativity around him and Sophie. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Many rumours are floating around on the internet that speculate things about what went wrong between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Some are wild, and some very vague. Joe Jonas, who is busy with the Jonas Brothers Concert, on the stage took a few seconds to tell the world that they should believe in what he says about them and not the rumour mongers.

As per a Pop Base post on X, a video of Joe Jonas from the concert has gone viral where he says, “I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it.” The singer has been dealing with the situation quite cordially. He even changed the lyrics of his song Hesitate recently, and everyone was sure it was him backing Sophie and announcing that she still has his full support.

Meanwhile, the reason behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce is still not revealed. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

