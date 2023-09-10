Bianca Censori has been all over the news owing to her marriage to Kanye West and her n*de fashion. The couple has raised concerns among netizens with their weird antics, and it seems Bianca’s friends are also worried about their friend. Kanye and Bianca’s NSFW boat ride in Italy has been criticised by netizens and the Italian boat company as well, who banned them from getting on their company’s river taxi. Stick to the end of the article to find out what the Yeezy owner’s new wife’s friends have to say about this quirky relationship.

Bianca and Kanye reportedly got married earlier this year in a secret ceremony, and after that, many speculated that the rapper has been controlling his new wife and has changed the way she dresses and styles, even though there were reports claiming that her near n*de fashion is a PR stunt building things up for Ye’s comeback in the music industry.

Now, according to a report in Clutch Points, a source reportedly told US Weekly that Bianca Censori’s friends are worried about her and claimed, “Bianca’s friends are becoming concerned because their friendship with her hasn’t been the same in quite some time.” The source further added, “Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice, but they haven’t seen that lately because they don’t speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye.”

The source further claimed that Bianca Censori’s friends have no idea what she is going through in this marriage with Kanye West and claimed the reason for that is “she’s been isolated from them.”

Post their boat ride drama in Venice, Bianca Censori was once again spotted in a near nak*d outfit with transparent heels as she covered her front with a pillow, completely unhinged of the incident of them getting banned for their allegedly lewd behaviour.

For more updates on Biianca Censori and Kanye West, stay tuned to Koimoi!

