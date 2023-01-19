Kanye West is yet again on the news and this time for his alleged marriage reports. According to the media, the former rapper and fashion mogul Kanye has tied the knot with the Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. Even though they haven’t shared any official announcement, there have been a few sightings of the duo which stated otherwise! However, now an insider from the Kardashian family and Kim Kardashian shared how they have been reacting to this whole report. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Kanye was previously married to Kim. In 2014, they tied the knot, and for some circumstances, they had to file divorce in 2021. They have four children together, and Kim faced quite a struggle to co-parent her kids with Ye. Now, the fashionista and entrepreneur is nervous about his alleged wife entering into their children’s life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Page Six, the Kardashian family and Kim Kardashian herself do not believe Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s alleged wedding is real. An insider shared, “The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet. They don’t know what it is. They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt.”

After disappearing from the media over his disgraceful anti-semetic comments, Kanye West came into news once again after his alleged wedding reports with Bianca Censori started to hit the headlines. The insider further revealed that the Kardashian family is waiting for the rapper to file papers. The source shared, “They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Kim Kardashian has never liked Bianca Censori, and a close source to the fashionista has confirmed it to Page Six. The insider said, “Kim hates her.” Without elaborating much, the source mentioned, “Kim has a bad opinion of her. This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim.”

Well, if co-parenting with Kanye West was so difficult for Kim Kardashian, it will be much more of a task to include Bianca Censori as well.

What do you think of this situation? Is this a real marriage or just a PR stunt? Let us know your thoughts!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson’s Secret Skincare Mantra Would Cost You Just $11 (893 INR) & It’s A Five-Step Procedure, Take Notes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News