Common people like us always crave the flawless skin of celebrities but often get demoralised upon knowing the price of the products they use. However, there are some celebrities who use basic products that can be afforded by all, and one such personality is Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson.

She is known to be one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, and one can easily assume that she might use all the extravagant skincare products to get that spotless glowing countenance. But she is a firm believer in the mantra “less is more”. The actress started her acting career at the mere age of nine, and we all know how harsh all those makeups and products be.

In her interviews, she often mentioned that she has acne-prone skin; hence she had to be extra careful about what goes in it. So we have brought you the very simple and easy-to-follow daily skincare routine of Scarlett Johansson, and as per a report on Goodhousekeeping.com, it will only cost you Rs 893 [approximately], so keep reading!

Splish, Splash, Cleanse Your Face

As mentioned in a report by Refinery29, Johansson starts her day by drinking a glass of water and washing her pretty face with a gentle micellar cleanser to get rid of all the dirt accumulated overnight.

Trickle Down A few Drops Of Serum

Face Serums are quite in vogue these days, and the Black Widow actress, too, swears by them. After cleansing her face, she puts on a few drops of her favourite collagen prep serum. Pick out the one which goes with your skin type and start using it ardently.

Slather On the Moisturiser Generously

Even Scarlett Johansson has said it now! We cannot emphasize it more enough how important it is to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised. And it goes for oily-skinned people as well.

Do Not Forget That Eye Cream!!!

It is like that one thing which everybody recommends you try, and when you do, you don’t regret it, just as Scarlett didn’t regret it. Get rid of the puffiness, wrinkles, and dark circles with just the right eye cream.

Coconut Oil For your Body

In an interview with Bustle, the actress mentioned that she loves oil and likes to use just coconut oil on her body. Many dermatologists also recommend it as it makes your skin supple alongside nourishing it.

As per sources, Scarlett Johansson also said that she doesn’t get facials as she is scared of them and fears something might go wrong terribly. It is always better to keep things simple as it puts less stress on your skin. She also maintains a healthy diet and works out as, at the end of the day, if you’re healthy from the inside, then it will show on the outside.

