Expect Kendall Jenner to be all things luxurious! She’s one of the Victoria’s Secret Models, so one can only imagine how much she has to take care of her skin on a daily basis. It is very well known that she’s probably the only Kardashian-Jenner member who hasn’t gone under the knife to get a huge transformation, of course except her alleged nose job and lip fillers. Today, we’ll talk about her homemade mask which is quite boujee but 100% effective!

Many wouldn’t know, but Kendall is like any of us who’s struggled with acne for half of our lives. She’s never tried to promote artificial skin and has previously spoken about how breakouts made her feel insecure, anxious and helpless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner is 27 years old and has truly figured out what works and what doesn’t on her skin. The supermodel did a skincare session with Vogue where she revealed the secret to her flawless beauty, which was a homemade mask. No, that’s not very cost-effective but will truly help you attain a Korean glass skin.

Kendall Jenner applies an avocado mask to her face and adds several other ingredients to it. The list includes mashing up the fruit with some oatmeal. She adds superfood honey, a drop or two of organic lavender oil and that’s pretty much it!

The beauty says she gets super glowy and moisturized skin whenever she applies the homemade mask. On days, when she wants to go a little extra way, she applies Purigenex Collagen Mask which she likes to be keeping in the refrigerator. She also uses a jade roller but puts it in a bowl of ice for some time before making the most of it!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more celebrity beauty secrets and lifestyle updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Spends Whopping Rs 56,500 Just On Her Skincare Routine, $500 Face Serum To $70 Face Cream – Here’s The List Of Products She Uses!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News