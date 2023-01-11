



Megan Fox was once named the s*xiest woman in the world and she’s still maintaining the streak even after a decade. The beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances and is especially popular for her extraordinary fashion affair at the red carpet, daily sightings and movie wardrobe. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Fox made every guy’s w*t dreams come true by wearing sheer white lingerie and flaunting her busty assets. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Megan is pretty popular on social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active and often shares glamorous pictures of herself treating her fans there. And we especially love her bold PDA with fiancé and rapper Machine Gun Kelly and they never miss a chance to give couple goals to their fans.

Advertisement

Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Megan Fox’s FHM Magazine’s pictures in lingerie went viral. These pictures are from the time when Fox was just debuting in showbiz and looked s*xy back then also.

In one of the pictures, Megan Fox donned sheer white-coloured lingerie displaying her b*tt crack and busty cleav*ge in it. The actress opted for subtle glam with winged eyes, nude lips and kept her tresses open with waves at the length.

I remember before I came out too I had pics I’d ripped out from my Dad’s FHM 100 Sexiest Women in the World magazine that I blue tacked on the wall. I’d chosen Sarah Michelle Gellar, Eliza Dushku and Megan Fox LMAO pic.twitter.com/I6YvTri19J — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) March 18, 2021

This woman definitely made every guy’s w*t dreams come true looking this stunning and how.

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox’s throwback picture in lingerie? Tell us in the space below.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Spends Whopping Rs 56,500 Just On Her Skincare Routine, $500 Face Serum To $70 Face Cream – Here’s The List Of Products She Uses!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News