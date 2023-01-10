



Jennifer Lawrence isn’t only one of the successful and bankable stars in Hollywood but also someone who doesn’t shy away from expressing her views on any goddamn thing. She’s absolutely unfiltered and stylish and brutally herself when it comes to her personal style. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Lawrence suffered a major peak-a-b**b moment flashing her n*pples in a transparent black top as she posed and broke the internet with her sultry pictures. Scroll below to take a look at it!

Advertisement

Lawrence doesn’t have her official social media accounts but thanks to her crazy fan following across the globe, she has fan pages dedicated to her who track her day to day activities and share her chic sighting pictures there. Now talking about her throwback picture, it was in 2016 that Jennifer donned a sheer outfit and made heads turn with her public appearance.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence went br*less at CinemaCon event while promoting her sci-fi film ‘Passengers’ in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old actress paired a transparent black-coloured tank top with a skirt from Altuzarra’s fall 2016 collection.

Now since Jennifer Lawrence went br*less, her n*pples were visible as cameras flashed on her while she was posing for the press at the event. She looked s*xy as ever and opted for subtle glam to finish off the look.

The Passengers actress went with nude winged eyes with glossy pink lips and blushed cheeks. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and completed the look with black high heels.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Jennifer Lawrence braless pic.twitter.com/Q1FRcPfklP — Bang Tidy Celebs (@BangTidyHQ) April 13, 2016

Jennifer Lawrence sure knows how to make her presence noticeable!

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Went B*aless In A Short Dress Flashing Her Side B**bs & Hourglass Figure Stopping The Flow Of Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News