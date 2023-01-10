



Megan Fox is one of the most stylish Hollywood celebs who is known for her bold looks and revealing clothes. She enjoys a massive fanbase who love to follow her fashionable looks be it a casual street wear or a photoshoot, an event or a party or even a red carpet look. Megan always tries to put her best fashion foot forward and share pictures on her Instagram handle to keep her fans updated!

Megan never fails to mesmerise her fans with her looks and sartorial choices. Today, we brought you to the time when she gave a twist to the old denim-on-denim style. Scroll below to check out the pictures and her fashion!

However, when it comes to street style, every Hollywood diva puts up her best fashion self because they know they will be papped. In 2021, Megan Fox took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her casual street look where she can be seen donning a denim-on-denim look but with a twist. Megan wore a neon coloured bodysuit with a mid cut-out detailing, which made her flaunt her underb**bs and her washboard abs. Along with it, she paired it with blue faded textured jeans and a blue denim jacket. She completed the look with black heels and a neon coloured handbag.

For makeup, Megan Fox opted for dewy coverage foundation with lots of blush and contour on the cheeks and nose, defined brows, soft brown eyeshadow with a thin eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and brown matte lip shade. She kept her hair open and flaunted her casual fashion side with sass.

However, among all the Hollywood divas, Dakota Johnson is one of them who knows how to dress up for a casual street look. She keeps it casual, chic and beautiful. This one time, she wore a striped dress with a plunging neckline and a belt detailing and gave a perfect summery look with sunnies and a high bun.

And Megan Fox can give quite a tough competition to that, we think! What about you? Are you also spellbound with Megan’s quirky denim-on-denim look or do you prefer Dakota’s look more? Let us know in the comments!

