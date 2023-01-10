Ever since Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman from DC started to do rounds on the internet, fans have been waiting for the actor to announce his entrance into Marvel Studios. However, this hasn’t happened yet, but the fandom is quite sure that Henry will be best-fitted as Wolverine after Hugh Jackman’s retirement news has hit the media. Scroll below to read the audience’s reaction!

It came as a shocker when DC’s new co-CEO James Gunn took to his Twitter handle to announce that they will not be continuing with Cavill’s Superman in the universe after just teasing him in a Black Adam cameo. However, soon after Henry also shared the sad news with his fans, leaving them devastated.

Ever since that day, Henry Cavill’s massive fanbase has been waiting for him to announce his Marvel Studio entry. While a few want him to be seen as Sentry, others claim Captain Britain. However, there’s a group of people who think Henry will be best fitted as Wolverine even though it will be a task to fill the shoes of Hugh, who made the role so iconic. There are rumours that after Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman will be retiring from being Wolverine, and fans are wondering if Henry will be up to keep his legacy on.

If ever Hugh Jackman steps down from being the superhero as Wolverine, Cavill will just be the perfect one to reprise the role. The fans took the Twitter handle by storm with their reactions. One wrote, “Wolverine casting: – Adam Driver – Henry Cavill – Keanu Reeves – Jon Bernthal”

Wolverine casting:

– Adam Driver

– Henry Cavill

– Keanu Reeves

– Jon Bernthal — Heathereum Ledger 🔥 (@daddylongdreads) December 24, 2022

Another one penned, “Marvel effed up and lost James Gunn.. Gunn took our angel from us… Marvel can make it up by hiring Henry Cavill stat!! We need a new wolverine afterall”

Watching the Snyder cut of Justice League because I just had an urgent need to see Henry Cavill as Superman. — Aurora Lea Frost (@AuroraLeaFrost) December 26, 2022

I wana see henry cavill as wolverine i know can’t be same as hugh jackman but i think he would do justice 😎 with the role like if you agree @Bosslogic @Marvel @MarvelStudios — Asad qureshi (@iasadqureshi95) December 31, 2022

Another tweet can be read as, “I wana see henry cavill as wolverine i know can’t be same as hugh jackman but i think he would do justice with the role like if you agree @Bosslogic @Marvel @MarvelStudios”

my expected mss: see Henry Cavill become Agent 007…

According to speculate in one of the Super Fantastic 4…

I also hope to see him as Wolverine, con ese espectacular físico….

2023 It's the year of Mr. Henry Cavill…. — sillet (@sillet18) December 30, 2022

Well, what are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates!

