Henry Cavill is reportedly in early talks for making his debut in the MCU. The actor is famous for playing the role of Superman in the DCEU. Though he has appeared in a few films, fans have been wondering if he will be reprising the role again.

Just recently, talks around Superman being in upcoming DC films like Black Adam arose. However, those rumours were shut down. Besides his venture into the comic book characters, Cavill is also one of the top runners for the next James Bond. Since Daniel Craig appeared in his last 007 stints in No Time to Die, several actors have been considered for the role, including Henry.

Coming back to the point, Henry Cavill may not be returning as Superman. But some new reports suggest that the Enola Holmes actor is in talks for a role in the MCU. As per Giant Freakin Robot, Henry is the latest actor being wooed to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character that he is being eyed for is Fantastic Four’s Reed Richard.

Fantastic Four is another trending topic when it comes to the MCU. Besides Henry Cavill, more names have been suggested for the role. Previously, it was said that Stranger Things star Joe Keery is eyed for the role of Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, whereas Jamie Dornan may be cast as Reed Richards.

No confirmation has been made on the same yet. When it comes to his role as Superman, it is said that Henry has held back his return as Clark Kent and has demanded a very hefty paycheck for it. A report says that Warner Bros has discussed a comeback with Cavill as the superhero.

But it is Henry Cavill who is holding back and wants a bigger salary for the same. Do you think the Justice League actor should play Reed Richard in the MCU?

