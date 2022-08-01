The American sitcom How I Met Your Mother which aired from September 19, 2005, to March 31, 2014, enjoys a massive fanbase throughout the world. The sitcom revolves around Ted Mosby and his friends, Marshal Erikson and Lily Aldrin, womanizing playboy Barney Stinson, and Canadian news reporter Robin Scherbatsky.

All the characters of the show are much loved and have earned a special place in the audience’s heart. However, did you know that Niel Patrick Harris wasn’t the first choice for the role of Barney Stinson but Big Bang Theory fame Jim Parson was? Scroll down to know more.

Jim Parson once appeared on Live with Kelly and Michael wherein he revealed how he failed to land the role of Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother. As reported by Yahoo Entertainment.com, talking to Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, he said, “It was one of the stranger experiences of my life. Because you know how it is to audition for things. They come out with character breakdowns and stuff, and on this one, it specifically said: “Barney, a big lug of a guy.” And I remember thinking, I got it and was like, ‘Who the hell looked at me and thinks ‘big lug of a guy?'” And it wasn’t offensive, I thought, ‘This is silly.'”

However, later Jim he bagged the role of Sheldon Cooper in Big Bang Theory which propelled him to fame. So he is fine with how things turned out. He noted, “Look, it all worked out fine… Neil’s better for the part, let’s be honest, and it all went that way.”

How I Met Your Mother is known for its unique structure, humor, and incorporation of dramatic elements. The sitcom was popular throughout its run. It initially received positive reviews upon release, but reception became more mixed as the seasons went on. The show was nominated for 91 awards and received 21.

