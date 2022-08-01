Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance has grasped everyone’s attention, and why wouldn’t it? Their story feels almost like a romantic movie come true. They rekindled their romance almost after 20 years in 2021, got engaged in a few months, and then got married in July.

Advertisement

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The ceremony was held at midnight and JLo wore a “dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet.” Many congratulated the newlyweds, including Ben’s ex and actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Advertisement

Even Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriquez was reportedly happy over the news. But it seems like JLo’s first husband, Ojani Noa, has some opinions about her wedding to Ben Affleck. While speaking with Daily Mail, Noa said, “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last.”

“Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times,” Jennifer Lopez’s first husband continued. “Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever,” he added. Besides Ben Affleck, JLo has been married thrice.

She and Noa met in the 90s and were married for 11 months. Not much is known about their relationship except their divorce in 1998. After him, she has also been married to Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two kids. No matter that Jennifer and Ben seem to be happy with their relationship.

Just recently, Jennifer Lopez, who has been making a lot of music these days, said that she has never felt more “inspired” than ever. Lopez had also said that she is “writing in a way” that “she hasn’t in a long time.” Stick to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Marilyn Manson’s Shocking Texts On Wife With Johnny Depp Surface On The Internet: “I Got An Amber 2.0”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram