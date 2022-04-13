Jennifer Lopez reconciling with Ben Affleck feels like a story from the alternate world. The duo was engaged back in 2002 but ended up parting ways within 2 years. Now, 20 years after, they are reliving all their dreams together as he’s put a ring on it all over again! Scroll below for all the details of their dreamy wedding proposal.

It has now become a trend to do proposals in a grand way. It could either be like a massive beach affair, something that Travis Barker opted for Kourtney Kardashian or dinner night where the question pops up, as Prince Harry did for Meghan Markle.

But in the case of JLo and Ben Affleck, it was low-key yet romantic in the most gorgeous way possible. Jennifer Lopez has detailed her special night in her new newsletter as she talks about her unexpected, emotional special night.

Jennifer Lopez began, “Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

She continued, “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’

Just not it, Jennifer Lopez detailed proposal night could send you into a meltdown. She exclaimed, “Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people who got a second chance at true love.”

Congratulations to Ben Affleck & JLo!

